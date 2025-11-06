India Innovates: Indigenous Instruments Transform Textile Testing Amidst 'Make in India' Envision

The National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM), initiated by India's Ministry of Textiles, has approved a pioneering project by the Northern India Textile Research Association (NITRA). The venture achieved the successful creation of three indigenous instruments to test heat resistance in protective textiles, marking a significant advance towards self-reliant testing capabilities within the country's technical textile sector.

The project, under NTTM's patronage, was aptly named 'Indigenously Developed State-of-the-Art Instruments to Test Convective, Radiant, and Conductive Properties of Protective Textiles'. It resulted in three sophisticated systems: the Convective Heat Tester (ISO 9151), Radiant Heat Tester (ISO 6942), and Contact (Conductive) Heat Tester (IS 12127). These cost-effective instruments, made with indigenous technology, are meant to evaluate the thermal resistance properties of materials used in crucial sectors like firefighting, industrial protection, and defense wear.

The affordability of these homegrown instruments, which cost Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh compared to imported models priced at Rs 15 to Rs 40 lakh, paves the way for more accessible, high-quality testing across various industries. The technology has been transferred to Asian Test Equipment Pvt. Ltd. for commercialization under the 'Make in India' initiative, with installations and validations already completed at different institutions. Additionally, the indigenous availability drastically reduces testing duration and costs, elevating access for Indian manufacturers and R&D entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)