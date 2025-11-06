Trump Courts Central Asia: A Strategic Play for Resources

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to host leaders from five Central Asian nations at the White House on Thursday, marking a significant diplomatic engagement aimed at increasing American influence in a region historically dominated by Russia and now increasingly courted by China.

This strategic meeting underscores the escalating competition for Central Asia's abundant mineral resources, as Western nations seek to diversify supply chains away from Moscow and Beijing. The U.S. is particularly focused on forging new partnerships to secure critical minerals and energy supplies while establishing overland trade routes that bypass geopolitical rivals.

Notably, a memorandum of cooperation between U.S. and Kazakh representatives on critical minerals has been signed, highlighting Washington's intent to establish a tangible presence through strategic projects. The region, rich in uranium, copper, and rare earths, represents a crucial asset in the global transition to greener energy forms.

(With inputs from agencies.)