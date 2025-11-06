Left Menu

Gadkari Advocates Technological Revolution to Alleviate Agrarian Distress

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attributes farmer hardships in India to global economic policies centered on demand and supply. He advocates technological innovations to transform farmers' roles, highlighting ethanol production from surplus food grains as a solution. Gadkari stresses the need for innovation in agriculture to reinvigorate the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Supaul | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:56 IST
Gadkari Advocates Technological Revolution to Alleviate Agrarian Distress
Nitin Gadkari
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari criticized the global economic system based on demand and supply for exacerbating agrarian distress in India and sparking a wave of farmer suicides.

Speaking in Bihar's Supaul district, Gadkari expressed concern over low agricultural earnings despite high value-added product prices. He endorsed technological advancements to uplift farmers from mere food providers to energy producers.

Gadkari underscored the potential of ethanol production to boost income from crops like corn, which is critical in breaking foreign dominance on pricing. His remarks included a call for innovation in agriculture to forge a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SBI Leverages AI for Multilingual Communication with Customers

SBI Leverages AI for Multilingual Communication with Customers

 India
2
Hoodie Clue Unveils DJB Engineer's Murder Mystery

Hoodie Clue Unveils DJB Engineer's Murder Mystery

 India
3
PM Modi Targets Opposition Amid Enthusiastic Campaigning in Bihar

PM Modi Targets Opposition Amid Enthusiastic Campaigning in Bihar

 India
4
Tewari Challenges Panjab University Restructuring

Tewari Challenges Panjab University Restructuring

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025