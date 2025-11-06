Gadkari Advocates Technological Revolution to Alleviate Agrarian Distress

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari criticized the global economic system based on demand and supply for exacerbating agrarian distress in India and sparking a wave of farmer suicides.

Speaking in Bihar's Supaul district, Gadkari expressed concern over low agricultural earnings despite high value-added product prices. He endorsed technological advancements to uplift farmers from mere food providers to energy producers.

Gadkari underscored the potential of ethanol production to boost income from crops like corn, which is critical in breaking foreign dominance on pricing. His remarks included a call for innovation in agriculture to forge a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)