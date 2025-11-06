Left Menu

JM Financial Reports Profits Rise Despite Revenue Dip in Q3 2025

JM Financial reported a 16% rise in profits to Rs 270 crore for Q3 2025, compared to Rs 232 crore in the previous year. Despite the profit surge, total income fell to Rs 1,044 crore. Expenses decreased significantly, and a dividend of Rs 1.50 per share was announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:09 IST
JM Financial Reports Profits Rise Despite Revenue Dip in Q3 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JM Financial has posted a notable profit increase of 16% for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, reaching Rs 270 crore. This contrasts with a PAT of Rs 232 crore recorded during the same period last year.

The financial services group witnessed a drop in total income to Rs 1,044 crore from Rs 1,211 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal year. At the same time, operating expenses reduced significantly to Rs 670 crore, down from Rs 1,058 crore.

In light of these results, JM Financial has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for FY26 for eligible shareholders as of November 14, 2025. The company remains a key player in integrated investment, mortgage lending, and asset management sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SBI Leverages AI for Multilingual Communication with Customers

SBI Leverages AI for Multilingual Communication with Customers

 India
2
Hoodie Clue Unveils DJB Engineer's Murder Mystery

Hoodie Clue Unveils DJB Engineer's Murder Mystery

 India
3
PM Modi Targets Opposition Amid Enthusiastic Campaigning in Bihar

PM Modi Targets Opposition Amid Enthusiastic Campaigning in Bihar

 India
4
Tewari Challenges Panjab University Restructuring

Tewari Challenges Panjab University Restructuring

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025