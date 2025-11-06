JM Financial Reports Profits Rise Despite Revenue Dip in Q3 2025

JM Financial has posted a notable profit increase of 16% for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, reaching Rs 270 crore. This contrasts with a PAT of Rs 232 crore recorded during the same period last year.

The financial services group witnessed a drop in total income to Rs 1,044 crore from Rs 1,211 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal year. At the same time, operating expenses reduced significantly to Rs 670 crore, down from Rs 1,058 crore.

In light of these results, JM Financial has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for FY26 for eligible shareholders as of November 14, 2025. The company remains a key player in integrated investment, mortgage lending, and asset management sectors.

