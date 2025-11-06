Paytm Pioneers Loyalty Rewards: Turning Points into Gold

Fintech firm One97 Communications, known for the Paytm brand, has unveiled an innovative plan to convert loyalty points into digital gold. Announced on Thursday, this initiative aims to enhance user engagement by offering digital gold as a reward for transactions on its platform.

Additionally, Paytm has launched a revamped travel platform integrated with an AI assistant. This feature simplifies travel planning by allowing users to engage in conversational bookings and receive personalized recommendations for flights, trains, and accommodations, thereby providing a comprehensive travel solution.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma emphasized the uniqueness of the loyalty program, noting that users can earn gold coins even for person-to-person monetary transactions. The program promises no cap on the gold that can be accumulated, and highlights include earning double points for payments made via Rupay cards.

