Wall Street Woes: Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Economic Uncertainties

Wall Street's primary indexes recorded near two-week lows due to pressures on technology stocks and persistent economic uncertainties. Major tech firms, including Microsoft and Nvidia, contributed to the decline. Economic indicators showed a mixed job market and corporate earnings, while cautious Fed commentary added to market jitters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main indexes have plunged close to a two-week low as technology stocks faced renewed selling pressures. Investor anxiety heightened over U.S. tariff concerns and the fluctuating health of the economy, keeping markets on edge.

Prominent technology companies such as Microsoft and Nvidia witnessed notable declines, driven by resurfacing fears of overvalued stocks. A stark message of looming market adjustments from key Wall Street figures triggered a sell-off, affecting AI-linked stocks and the broader semiconductor index.

Mixed signals from economic data, coupled with cautious comments from Federal Reserve officials, compounded investor unease. Meanwhile, some companies like Datadog surprised with positive earnings, while others, including DoorDash and Tapestry, fell short of expectations, influencing sectoral performance significantly.

