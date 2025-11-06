Left Menu

CMA CGM Reverses Cargo Suspension Amid Mali Crisis

CMA CGM has resumed cargo shipments to Mali despite previous suspension due to safety concerns and fuel shortages. The reversal follows discussions with Malian authorities amid security threats from JNIM militants linked with al Qaeda, impacting transport times and costs. The strategic blockade targets the capital, Bamako.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:27 IST
CMA CGM, the French shipping giant, has decided to reverse its earlier suspension of cargo shipments to Mali, despite lingering safety and fuel shortage concerns. This decision follows a crucial meeting with Malian authorities that sought to address these challenges.

In early September, Mali faced significant disruptions when the militant group Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), linked to al Qaeda, announced a blockade on fuel imports. The blockade dramatically affected overland transport, inflating transit times and costs, as per CMA CGM's statement.

Despite these hurdles, CMA CGM has chosen to maintain its operations in Mali, continuing its overland transport services, after consulting with Mali's transport ministry. Security analysts note JNIM's tactics to starve Bamako of fuel are a serious challenge to the military government in place since 2021.

