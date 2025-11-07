China Advocates for Global Unity in Green Transition

China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang has called for the removal of trade barriers obstructing the global energy transition, advocating for 'true multilateralism' at a climate summit in Brazil. According to Ding, international cooperation on green technology and industry is crucial for advancing sustainable development.

Ding emphasizes the responsibility of developed countries to lead in reducing emissions and to honor commitments by supporting developing nations financially. The Vice Premier delivered his remarks through a translator, highlighting China's commitment to green and low-carbon development.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has previously announced plans to cut China's greenhouse gas emissions by 7% to 10% by 2035, aiming for more than 30% of energy consumption to come from non-fossil sources. Ding reiterated China's willingness to collaborate with global partners to achieve these ambitious sustainability goals.