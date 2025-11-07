Left Menu

China Advocates for Global Unity in Green Transition

China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang stresses the need for dismantling trade barriers to aid global energy transition while urging multilateralism. He calls for developed nations to lead in emission reduction and fulfill financial commitments. China aims to significantly cut emissions and boost non-fossil energy use by 2035.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 05:54 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 05:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang has called for the removal of trade barriers obstructing the global energy transition, advocating for 'true multilateralism' at a climate summit in Brazil. According to Ding, international cooperation on green technology and industry is crucial for advancing sustainable development.

Ding emphasizes the responsibility of developed countries to lead in reducing emissions and to honor commitments by supporting developing nations financially. The Vice Premier delivered his remarks through a translator, highlighting China's commitment to green and low-carbon development.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has previously announced plans to cut China's greenhouse gas emissions by 7% to 10% by 2035, aiming for more than 30% of energy consumption to come from non-fossil sources. Ding reiterated China's willingness to collaborate with global partners to achieve these ambitious sustainability goals.

