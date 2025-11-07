China's Export Surprises: Trade Woes and Looming Challenges

China's export scenario turned unexpectedly negative in October, as new customs data revealed a 1.1% decline, highlighting the strain of ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions.

Geopolitical uncertainty and unexpected structural shifts, such as an additional holiday, contributed to this downturn, impacting the world's second-largest economy significantly.

China's response includes diversifying export markets and increasing imports, with aims to become a prime export destination and push economic growth beyond 170 trillion yuan by 2030.

