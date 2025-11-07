India Kicks Off Vande Mataram 150th Anniversary Celebrations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates a year-long celebration of the 150th anniversary of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. The event featured a mass singing, release of a commemorative stamp and coin, and the launch of a dedicated portal to honor the song's legacy.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the year-long commemoration of 'Vande Mataram,' India's National Song, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. To mark the occasion, Modi also unveiled a commemorative stamp and coin, celebrating the 150th anniversary of the iconic song.
The Prime Minister launched a special portal dedicated to the milestone, underscoring its historical significance. The inauguration was highlighted by a mass singing of 'Vande Mataram' in full version at various public places, with enthusiastic participation from citizens nationwide.
The event marks the start of a nationwide celebration from November 7, 2025, to November 7, 2026, honoring the song written by Bankimchandra Chatterji that fueled India's freedom movement and remains a symbol of national pride. The nationwide festivities aim to instill connection with the song's revolutionary spirit among the youth and students.
(With inputs from agencies.)
