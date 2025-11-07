Trade Tensions: China's Export Woes Amid US Tariff Troubles

In an unexpected turn of events, Chinese exports saw a significant downturn in October, following months of extensive shipments to the US to avoid tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. This decline underscores China's ongoing dependence on US markets, despite efforts to expand trade relations globally.

China has focused on strengthening trade ties with Southeast Asia and the European Union to mitigate the effects of US tariffs. Yet, October's customs data revealed a 1.1% decrease in exports, marking the weakest performance since February and missing growth forecasts. The decrease is partly attributed to a high base from last year when factories accelerated shipments in anticipation of Trump's policies.

Economists, like Alicia Garcia-Herrero, caution that China's challenges are not just linked to US relations but also to a global economic slowdown. With internal demand lacking, China might now need to shift focus towards domestic consumption to support economic stability as international tensions continue to fluctuate.