RBI's Balanced Approach: Navigating Growth with Caution and Courage

Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasizes the Reserve Bank's cautious yet courageous approach in updating banking norms. With recent measures to allow domestic acquisitions and foreign borrowings, Malhotra asserts quality governance and economic balance. Financial stability remains the cornerstone, while pragmatic regulatory changes cater to growth and innovation.

Updated: 07-11-2025 12:22 IST
Governor Sanjay Malhotra, speaking at an SBI event, underscored the Reserve Bank of India's cautious yet bold stance in revising norms for banking activity. Measures like allowing domestic acquisitions and facilitating foreign borrowings reflect a strategic easing of norms.

Malhotra highlighted that these changes come on the heels of improved bank performance and governance, ensuring that the central bank possesses effective tools to address any unsound practices. He emphasized the RBI's intent to refrain from micromanagement.

The governor further elaborated on the importance of maintaining financial stability while promoting efficiency and innovation within the economic framework. Incremental regulatory adjustments are designed to bolster a robust banking system without compromising stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

