Left Menu

Vishal Gupta Leads CREDAI-NCR: New Leadership for Real Estate Change

Vishal Gupta has been elected as the president of the real estate developers association CREDAI-NCR. The organization's new Executive Committee includes several vice-presidents and other key positions. Gupta emphasized working closely with government bodies and addressing critical industry issues and regulatory challenges with a focus on sustainable real estate reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 14:57 IST
Vishal Gupta Leads CREDAI-NCR: New Leadership for Real Estate Change
Vishal Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Vishal Gupta, the managing director of Ashiana Housing, has ascended to the role of president of the CREDAI-NCR, the leading real estate developers' body in India's National Capital Region.

CREDAI-NCR announced its new Executive Committee and Governing Council on Friday, with Gupta at the helm, alongside Anil Kumar Gupta, Dinesh Gupta, Gaurav Gupta, Manish Agarwal, and Vineet Kanwar as vice-presidents. Nikhil Hawelia and Arpit Goel have joined as secretary and joint secretary, respectively.

Gupta stated that the leadership is eager to tackle key industry challenges and regulatory issues, stressing a commitment to proactive collaboration with government agencies and stakeholders to drive sustainable real estate reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025