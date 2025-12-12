Vishal Gupta Leads CREDAI-NCR: New Leadership for Real Estate Change

Vishal Gupta, the managing director of Ashiana Housing, has ascended to the role of president of the CREDAI-NCR, the leading real estate developers' body in India's National Capital Region.

CREDAI-NCR announced its new Executive Committee and Governing Council on Friday, with Gupta at the helm, alongside Anil Kumar Gupta, Dinesh Gupta, Gaurav Gupta, Manish Agarwal, and Vineet Kanwar as vice-presidents. Nikhil Hawelia and Arpit Goel have joined as secretary and joint secretary, respectively.

Gupta stated that the leadership is eager to tackle key industry challenges and regulatory issues, stressing a commitment to proactive collaboration with government agencies and stakeholders to drive sustainable real estate reforms.

