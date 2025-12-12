Rubics Group Unveils Ambitious Entry into Mumbai's Luxury Real Estate with Messi Tour Sponsorship

The Rubics Group, known for its bold and dynamic approach, has announced its latest venture aimed at invigorating Mumbai's luxury real estate market with the introduction of Rubics Realty. This development is marked by a significant sponsorship of the much-anticipated G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025, headlined by Argentine football legend Lionel Messi.

As Rubics Group steps into the high-stakes world of Mumbai's premium real estate, their association with such a high-profile event underscores their commitment to excellence and sophistication. The G.O.A.T. India Tour spans four cities, promising a world-class sporting experience and allowing fans personal interactions with Messi while also offering memories of his iconic football career.

Suhan Shetty, Managing Director of Rubics Group, highlights this partnership as a reflection of shared values in excellence and global appeal. This collaboration marks the group's entry into premium real estate next year, with plans to explore the hospitality and mining sectors. Their mission is to transform the home market by offering properties that embody elegance and a luxurious lifestyle.

(With inputs from agencies.)