Rubics Group Unveils Ambitious Entry into Mumbai's Luxury Real Estate with Messi Tour Sponsorship

Rubics Group is set to redefine Mumbai's luxury real estate market with their new brand, Rubics Realty, while sponsoring Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025. The move showcases their dynamic approach and commitment to upscale living. The group also plans to expand into hospitality and mining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 14:37 IST
Rubics Group comes onboard as an official sponsor for Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025. Image Credit: ANI
The Rubics Group, known for its bold and dynamic approach, has announced its latest venture aimed at invigorating Mumbai's luxury real estate market with the introduction of Rubics Realty. This development is marked by a significant sponsorship of the much-anticipated G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025, headlined by Argentine football legend Lionel Messi.

As Rubics Group steps into the high-stakes world of Mumbai's premium real estate, their association with such a high-profile event underscores their commitment to excellence and sophistication. The G.O.A.T. India Tour spans four cities, promising a world-class sporting experience and allowing fans personal interactions with Messi while also offering memories of his iconic football career.

Suhan Shetty, Managing Director of Rubics Group, highlights this partnership as a reflection of shared values in excellence and global appeal. This collaboration marks the group's entry into premium real estate next year, with plans to explore the hospitality and mining sectors. Their mission is to transform the home market by offering properties that embody elegance and a luxurious lifestyle.

