Inferno Engulfs Dyeing Company in Thane District

A devastating fire erupted at the Mangal Murti Dyeing Company in Thane's Bhiwandi area, Maharashtra. Although no casualties have been reported, the cause remains unclear. Firefighters from surrounding areas joined efforts to control the blaze, with police and fire officials closely monitoring the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 12:31 IST
Massive fire breaks out in Maharashtra's Thane district in Bhiwandi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A catastrophic fire broke out at the Mangal Murti Dyeing Company's unit located in the Saravali MIDC area of Kon village, Bhiwandi in Thane district, Maharashtra on Friday morning. According to officials, the fire rapidly spread throughout the building, causing widespread panic.

Prompted by the alarming situation, fire engines from Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Dombivli, and Thane arrived swiftly to battle the massive blaze. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. Authorities, including the police and fire department, are actively monitoring the development as they strive to keep the situation under control.

While the firefighting efforts continue, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, with further details expected to emerge in due course. The incident has attracted significant attention, highlighting the importance of safety measures in industrial operations.

