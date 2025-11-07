Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Celebrates 'Vande Mataram' Anniversary with Grand Commemoration

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated the 'Vande Mataram 150th Commemoration' event in Bhopal, featuring patriotic performances and a live broadcast of PM Modi's speech. An exhibition showcased the song's historical significance, highlighting its role in India's freedom struggle and the continued celebration planned nationwide from 2025 to 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:02 IST
Madhya Pradesh Celebrates 'Vande Mataram' Anniversary with Grand Commemoration
MP CM Mohan Yadav is administering the oath (Photo/X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the 'Vande Mataram 150th Commemoration' program on Friday at Shaurya Smarak, Bhopal, marking a significant milestone for the national song. The celebration was punctuated by spirited performances from a police band and the release of a historical booklet by CM Yadav, encapsulating the journey of 'Vande Mataram'.

The event gained a wider dimension by featuring a live broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address from New Delhi, followed by 150 artists' collective rendition of 'Vande Mataram'. Additionally, an exhibition at the venue displayed images related to the song and India's freedom movement, highlighting PM Modi's commitment to preserving national heritage.

CM Yadav emphasized the enduring power of the 'Vande Mataram' poem to inspire freedom and devotion to the motherland. As the Government of India declares a year-long nationwide celebration from November 2025, 'Vande Mataram' continues to reaffirm the cultural and patriotic roots of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
People do not want return of 'jungle raj' in Bihar, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Aurangabad poll rally.

People do not want return of 'jungle raj' in Bihar, says Prime Minister Nare...

 India
2
Congress leaders never talk about RJD's manifesto; it is bunch of lies, claims Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Aurangabad poll rally.

Congress leaders never talk about RJD's manifesto; it is bunch of lies, clai...

 India
3
Historic Nuclear Cooperation: Hungary Embraces American Energy Partnership

Historic Nuclear Cooperation: Hungary Embraces American Energy Partnership

 Hungary
4
High Mortality Risk for Youth with Neurodevelopmental Conditions

High Mortality Risk for Youth with Neurodevelopmental Conditions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025