Madhya Pradesh Celebrates 'Vande Mataram' Anniversary with Grand Commemoration

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the 'Vande Mataram 150th Commemoration' program on Friday at Shaurya Smarak, Bhopal, marking a significant milestone for the national song. The celebration was punctuated by spirited performances from a police band and the release of a historical booklet by CM Yadav, encapsulating the journey of 'Vande Mataram'.

The event gained a wider dimension by featuring a live broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address from New Delhi, followed by 150 artists' collective rendition of 'Vande Mataram'. Additionally, an exhibition at the venue displayed images related to the song and India's freedom movement, highlighting PM Modi's commitment to preserving national heritage.

CM Yadav emphasized the enduring power of the 'Vande Mataram' poem to inspire freedom and devotion to the motherland. As the Government of India declares a year-long nationwide celebration from November 2025, 'Vande Mataram' continues to reaffirm the cultural and patriotic roots of India.

