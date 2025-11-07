Left Menu

Delhi High Court Notifies Government Over 1984 Riots Convict's Furlough Plea

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Delhi Government on Balwan Khokhar's plea for a 21-day furlough. Convicted in the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots, Khokhar seeks to challenge the Delhi government's dismissal of his application and is also involved in another ongoing case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:20 IST
Delhi High Court Notifies Government Over 1984 Riots Convict's Furlough Plea
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Delhi Government following a petition by Balwan Khokhar, who seeks a 21-day furlough. Khokhar, convicted in a 1984 Anti-Sikh riots case alongside former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, is serving a life sentence and aims to reconnect with society and family members.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja has prompted the concerned authorities for a response, with the additional standing counsel requesting time for further verification and a status report. The matter is set for November 17, after Khokhar challenged the government's dismissal of his furlough application.

Simultaneously, the Rouse Avenue Court instructed the prosecution to submit written arguments in another 1984 riots case against Sajjan Kumar, with hearings scheduled for late November and early December. The complex legal battles highlight the persistent ramifications of the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots.

TRENDING

1
People do not want return of 'jungle raj' in Bihar, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Aurangabad poll rally.

People do not want return of 'jungle raj' in Bihar, says Prime Minister Nare...

 India
2
Congress leaders never talk about RJD's manifesto; it is bunch of lies, claims Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Aurangabad poll rally.

Congress leaders never talk about RJD's manifesto; it is bunch of lies, clai...

 India
3
Historic Nuclear Cooperation: Hungary Embraces American Energy Partnership

Historic Nuclear Cooperation: Hungary Embraces American Energy Partnership

 Hungary
4
High Mortality Risk for Youth with Neurodevelopmental Conditions

High Mortality Risk for Youth with Neurodevelopmental Conditions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025