Delhi High Court Notifies Government Over 1984 Riots Convict's Furlough Plea

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Delhi Government following a petition by Balwan Khokhar, who seeks a 21-day furlough. Khokhar, convicted in a 1984 Anti-Sikh riots case alongside former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, is serving a life sentence and aims to reconnect with society and family members.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja has prompted the concerned authorities for a response, with the additional standing counsel requesting time for further verification and a status report. The matter is set for November 17, after Khokhar challenged the government's dismissal of his furlough application.

Simultaneously, the Rouse Avenue Court instructed the prosecution to submit written arguments in another 1984 riots case against Sajjan Kumar, with hearings scheduled for late November and early December. The complex legal battles highlight the persistent ramifications of the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots.