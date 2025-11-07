India Marks 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram' with Nationwide Celebrations
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorate the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram', India's national song. Celebrations include a nationwide event with mass singing, a commemorative stamp and coin, and a dedicated portal, highlighting the song's role in promoting unity and patriotism.
- Country:
- India
In a grand event in Agartala, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in celebrations marking the 150th anniversary of India's national song, 'Vande Mataram'. The song, composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, symbolizes national unity, prompting events across the country to pay homage to its historical significance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a year-long commemoration in New Delhi, releasing a commemorative stamp and coin on this occasion. A dedicated portal was also launched to highlight the song's heritage. Modi referred to 'Vande Mataram' as a 'mantra' of energy and unity, inspiring patriotism and pride among citizens.
The country witnessed mass singing events of the complete 'Vande Mataram' at public venues, with participation spanning all societal layers, reflecting deep reverence for the song. Originally penned in 1875 by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and officially adopted in 1950, 'Vande Mataram' continues to evoke strong emotions of national pride and commitment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RJD gave Cong those seats it never won in 35-40 years; they stole INDIA bloc CM face at gun point, claims Narendra Modi at Aurangabad rally.
Cong-led UPA govt at Centre did not allow CM Nitish Kumar to function smoothly, alleges Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Aurangabad rally.
People do not want return of 'jungle raj' in Bihar, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Aurangabad poll rally.
Congress leaders never talk about RJD's manifesto; it is bunch of lies, claims Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Aurangabad poll rally.
Record breaking turnout indicates women, farmers, youth decided to retain NDA govt in Bihar, claims Narendra Modi at Aurangabad rally.