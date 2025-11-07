Unleashing Innovation: Pitch Perfect 2.0 to Boost Startup Ecosystem

The Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Delhi, known as the I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC), has unveiled the second edition of its nationwide startup incubation and acceleration program, 'Pitch Perfect 2.0'. This ambitious initiative aims to empower emerging tech founders across India by providing crucial platform support for innovation.

In partnership with Easy Knowledge, Seafund, Fluid Ventures, and Google for Startups, Pitch Perfect 2.0 offers a launchpad for deep tech ideas to gain traction. Scheduled to unfold in Bengaluru on November 10, Mumbai on November 12, and Delhi on November 17, the initiative allows IHFC-incubated startups to pitch directly to renowned venture capitalists, thereby fast-tracking their growth potential.

Standing as a beacon of opportunity, this year's program promises strategic networking, substantial funding, and robust mentorship. Participants can leverage incubation and acceleration backing of up to Rs 5 crores, gaining invaluable insights from industry experts and connecting with key players in India's dynamic innovation landscape. IHFC's CEO, Ashutosh Dutt Sharma, heralds this initiative as a movement that transforms bold tech ideas into thriving businesses.

