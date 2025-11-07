Left Menu

Supreme Court Order to Relocate Stray Dogs Sparks Controversy

The Supreme Court's directive to remove stray dogs from public institutions has incited shock and concern among animal rights advocates. Gauri Maulekhi of People for Animals India highlights the challenges of implementation and criticizes the decision as insufficiently consultative and impractical for institutions that care for street dogs.

07-11-2025
  • India

The Supreme Court's recent directive to relocate stray dogs from public spaces, including schools, hospitals, and transport hubs, has stirred controversy and backlash among animal rights advocates. The ruling, met with dismay by People for Animals India's trustee, Gauri Maulekhi, calls for the urgent removal of stray dogs from significant areas across the country.

Maulekhi expressed her concerns over the feasibility and rationale of the order, emphasizing the logistical challenges institutions face in implementing such measures. She noted that prominent institutions like IITs and AIIMS, which have integrated care programs for neutered and vaccinated dogs, would struggle to comply. 'It's a nightmare for the administration to execute this within the two-week timeline,' she stated.

Critics, like Maulekhi, have further argued that the order disregards the solutions previously proposed to manage dog populations humanely. She criticized the lack of consultation and dialogue with stakeholders before issuing such sweeping directives, suggesting that it could worsen rather than solve the issue of stray dogs. The order has raised questions about the practicality and compassion of current policy approaches to animal control.

