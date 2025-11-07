Left Menu

Funding Crisis Threatens Food Aid in Congo

The U.N. World Food Programme is experiencing a critical funding shortage, risking the suspension of food aid to millions in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The organization has only received $150 million this year out of the $350 million needed to assist those facing severe malnutrition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 15:38 IST
Funding Crisis Threatens Food Aid in Congo

The U.N. World Food Programme is grappling with a severe funding shortfall, threatening its capacity to deliver essential food aid to millions of malnourished individuals in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. With current resources at a historically low level, the agency faces difficult decisions.

Cynthia Jones, the WFP's country director for the DRC, has revealed that the program has secured just $150 million this year. This amount is starkly insufficient against the $350 million required to meet the urgent needs of the population battling malnutrition and hunger.

Unless additional funds are secured imminently, the WFP may be forced to halt its life-saving food aid efforts by February, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region. The situation underscores the pressing need for increased financial support from the international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unprecedented Data Blackout: The Impact of the U.S. Government Shutdown on Employment Reports

Unprecedented Data Blackout: The Impact of the U.S. Government Shutdown on E...

 Global
2
Loan Scandal Unveiled at Andaman and Nicobar State Cooperative Bank

Loan Scandal Unveiled at Andaman and Nicobar State Cooperative Bank

 India
3
SOUKYA's Bold Expansion: New AYUSH Hospital to Revolutionize Holistic Healthcare in India

SOUKYA's Bold Expansion: New AYUSH Hospital to Revolutionize Holistic Health...

 India
4
Mumbai Takes a Leap Forward for Women's Cricket with New Academy Proposal

Mumbai Takes a Leap Forward for Women's Cricket with New Academy Proposal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025