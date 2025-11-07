MAS Financial Services Reports Robust Growth in Q2 2025-26

MAS Financial Services has announced a significant rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) by nearly 18% to Rs 91.43 crore in the September quarter of 2025-26, compared to the same period last year.

The financial services company previously recorded a PAT of Rs 77.62 crore in the September quarter of FY25. During the second quarter of FY26, their total income climbed to Rs 482.33 crore from Rs 385.19 crore the previous year, as stated in the company's announcement.

Consolidated assets under management (AUM) increased by over 18% to Rs 13,821.14 crore by the end of September 2025. The consolidated disbursement reached Rs 3,259.15 crore. Founder and Chairman Kamlesh Gandhi stated the firm is poised to maintain its growth with strong support from enabling factors.