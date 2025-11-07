Left Menu

MAS Financial Services Reports Robust Growth in Q2 2025-26

MAS Financial Services reported an 18% rise in consolidated profit after tax for Q2 2025-26, reaching Rs 91.43 crore. The company's total income also rose to Rs 482.33 crore, with assets under management increasing over 18% to Rs 13,821.14 crore. Kamlesh Gandhi affirmed the company's growth momentum.

MAS Financial Services has announced a significant rise in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) by nearly 18% to Rs 91.43 crore in the September quarter of 2025-26, compared to the same period last year.

The financial services company previously recorded a PAT of Rs 77.62 crore in the September quarter of FY25. During the second quarter of FY26, their total income climbed to Rs 482.33 crore from Rs 385.19 crore the previous year, as stated in the company's announcement.

Consolidated assets under management (AUM) increased by over 18% to Rs 13,821.14 crore by the end of September 2025. The consolidated disbursement reached Rs 3,259.15 crore. Founder and Chairman Kamlesh Gandhi stated the firm is poised to maintain its growth with strong support from enabling factors.

