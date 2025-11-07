Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee: A Salute to Farmers' Progress and Empowerment

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a large-scale Farmers' Conference at G B Pant University of Agriculture & Technology in Pantnagar, marking the Silver Jubilee of the state's formation. The event celebrated the pivotal role of farmers in shaping the state's agricultural progress over the past 25 years.

During the conference, progressive farmers from various sectors including agriculture, horticulture, dairy, fisheries, and cooperatives were honored with mementos and commendation certificates. Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the critical role of farmers in the state's self-reliance, equating their hard work to the true wealth of Uttarakhand.

Highlighting the government's commitment to farmer empowerment, CM Dhami outlined initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, such as financial assistance via PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and crop insurance under PM Fasal Bima Yojana. He detailed efforts like zero-interest loans and subsidies on agricultural equipment, which aim to provide farmers with modern facilities akin to those available in developed nations.

The Chief Minister announced the creation of 350 polyhouses and a Rs 1,000 crore project to enhance climate-responsive rain-fed agriculture. Policies promoting horticulture and the expansion of tea cultivation and food processing units are also underway to boost farmers' income.

The state is introducing the campaign 'Uttarakhand ka Kisan - Uttarakhand ka Gaurav' to further celebrate and empower farmers. The conference concluded with acknowledgments from Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi and local MLA Tilak Raj Behar, celebrating the rapid progress in agriculture and infrastructure development under CM Dhami's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)