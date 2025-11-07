Left Menu

Russian Oil Exports Hit by Tightened Western Sanctions

Two tankers, Sikar and Monte 1, carrying Russian crude oil have been anchored near the Suez Canal, highlighting challenges in Russian oil sales after Western sanctions tightened. Sanctions have targeted major Russian oil companies, leading to discounted trading in Asia. The situation underscores growing strain on Russian oil exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two tankers loaded with 1.5 million barrels of Russian crude have anchored near the Suez Canal, illustrating the logistical challenges Russia faces due to tightened Western sanctions.

Both vessels, Sikar and Monte 1, were filled from Russia's Primorsk port and have remained stationary, highlighting difficulties for Moscow in finding buyers after the U.S. and EU imposed new restrictions targeting leading Russian oil firms Rosneft and Lukoil.

The increasing sanctions pressure has resulted in Russian crude trading in Asia at significant discounts, with key refiners like India and China scaling back purchases. The situation signals intensifying strain on Russia's oil export routes and markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

