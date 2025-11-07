Left Menu

ReNew Energy Secures $331M for Major Clean Energy Project

ReNew Energy Global Plc has obtained $331 million from the Asian Development Bank for a renewable energy project in Andhra Pradesh. This funding aids a larger $477 million initiative to enhance India's renewable capacity with wind, solar, and battery storage technologies, furthering the country's low-carbon ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:06 IST
ReNew Energy Secures $331M for Major Clean Energy Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ReNew Energy Global Plc announced securing a significant $331 million financing package from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) intended for a massive renewable energy project in Andhra Pradesh.

This forms part of a broader $477 million financial arrangement designed to bolster the development of large-scale clean energy projects across the region. The remaining $146 million will be sourced by ADB through other financial partners.

The project will incorporate 837 MWp of wind and solar energy capacity, paired with a 415 MWh battery energy storage system, aiming to produce 300 MW of peak power while ensuring consistent baseload power delivery. With additional backing from ADB-administered Leading Asia's Private Infrastructure Fund 2 (LEAP 2), this initiative underscores a strategic push towards India's transition to sustainable energy.

TRENDING

1
Himachal's Bold Move: Anti-Chitta Campaign Becomes a Statewide Movement

Himachal's Bold Move: Anti-Chitta Campaign Becomes a Statewide Movement

 India
2
Women's Cricket World Cup 2029: A Game-Changer for Global Women's Sports

Women's Cricket World Cup 2029: A Game-Changer for Global Women's Sports

 United Arab Emirates
3
FAA Faces Major Air Traffic Control Staffing Crisis

FAA Faces Major Air Traffic Control Staffing Crisis

 United States
4
Norris Shines in Sao Paulo Practice, Takes Pole Lead Over Piastri

Norris Shines in Sao Paulo Practice, Takes Pole Lead Over Piastri

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025