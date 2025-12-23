Left Menu

Unit-2 of Subansiri Lower HEP Commissioned, Marking Major Clean Energy Milestone

NHPC continues to play a transformative role in India’s clean energy transition and supports national energy security through large-scale, innovative, and sustainable infrastructure.

Unit-2 of Subansiri Lower HEP Commissioned, Marking Major Clean Energy Milestone
Over the last 50 years, NHPC has executed hydropower projects in some of India’s most difficult terrains and has diversified into solar, wind, and green hydrogen, emerging as a 100% Green Energy Company. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
Union Minister for Power, Housing & Urban Affairs Shri Manohar Lal today inaugurated, through virtual mode, the commercial operation of Unit–2 (250 MW) of the 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, India’s largest hydropower development. He described the commissioning as “not just a technical achievement, but a testament to years of hard work, dedication, and teamwork.”

The Minister said the Subansiri Project stands as a powerful symbol of India’s commitment to clean, sustainable, and secure energy, particularly benefiting North-East India while supporting the national grid and the country’s march toward its Net Zero targets.

The event was attended by Shri Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary (Power), Shri Bhupender Gupta, CMD, NHPC, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Power and NHPC.

Subansiri Lower HEP: A Critical Asset for North-East India’s Power Security

Shri Pankaj Agarwal congratulated NHPC for the achievement, emphasising that the project will significantly augment energy supply to the North-East, while also serving as a national example of state-of-the-art, sustainable hydropower development. He urged timely commissioning of the remaining units to accelerate India’s transition toward a low-carbon future.

NHPC CMD Shri Bhupender Gupta expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Power, the Governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, former NHPC leadership, project engineers, partners, and local stakeholders for their long-standing support. He noted that the project will strengthen the national grid, support sustainable growth in the region, and provide reliable renewable energy to power India’s development needs.

Commissioning Roadmap: 2000 MW Clean Power to the Nation

With Unit–2 now operational, the project is progressing swiftly toward:

  • Commissioning three more units (250 MW each) shortly

  • Phased commissioning of the remaining four units during 2026–27

Upon full commissioning, the 2000 MW Subansiri Lower HEP will become a cornerstone of India’s renewable energy architecture, enhancing grid resilience, balancing intermittent solar/wind output, and supporting peak power demand across multiple States.

India’s Largest Hydropower Project: Engineering Excellence Redefined

The Subansiri Lower HEP comprises 8 units of 250 MW each. Designed as a Run-of-the-River scheme with small pondage, the project diverts water through eight Head Race Tunnels (HRTs) to generate 7,422 million units (MU) of electricity annually.

Key engineering features include:

  • 116-metre-high concrete gravity dam, the largest in North-East India

  • India’s heaviest hydro-generator rotors

  • India’s largest stators and main inlet valves

  • Nation’s biggest aggregate processing plants

  • Highest-capacity batching plant

  • First-ever use in India of Rotec Tower Belt technology for dam concreting

As the first cascaded dam on the Subansiri River, it provides substantial flood moderation, supported by:

  • 442 million cubic metre flood cushion

  • 1,365 million cubic metre gross storage, with one-third kept empty during monsoon for flood absorption

These features help protect downstream communities while enhancing water management and climate resilience.

Extensive Riverbank Protection and Socio-Economic Development

NHPC has invested extensively in river safety and community welfare:

Riverbank Protection

  • About ₹522 crore invested

  • Protective works completed for 30 km downstream, extended to 60 km

  • Stabilisation of riverbanks successfully sustained for over five years

Livelihood Development

NHPC has partnered with IRMA to support community livelihoods through:

  • Piggery clusters

  • Sericulture initiatives

  • Handloom-based enterprises

These programs directly benefit nearly 5,000 women farmers, supporting sustainable socio-economic progress in the region.

Power Allocation: Strengthening State and Regional Energy Security

Once fully commissioned, the Subansiri Lower Project will:

  • Supply power to 16 beneficiary States across India

  • Provide free power allocations to Arunachal Pradesh and Assam

  • Deliver 1,000 MW specifically to the North-East, boosting regional power reliability

This enhanced energy flow is expected to unlock industrial growth, reduce peak shortages, and modernise the power ecosystem in India’s eastern corridor.

Employment, Economic Growth, and Regional Transformation

The construction of the project has generated strong socio-economic benefits:

  • Daily engagement of around 7,000 local workers during peak construction

  • Thousands of indirect jobs created through contractors, vendors, and local markets

  • Expected rise in small-scale industries, tourism, and river navigation with steady power availability

  • Reduction in outmigration as new livelihood opportunities emerge

NHPC has also invested ₹155 crore in CSR initiatives across Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, delivering:

  • 3,129 toilets under Swachh Vidyalaya Abhiyan

  • A Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya in Dollungmukh, serving 250 children

  • Safe drinking water facilities at 1,841 locations

  • RO water and sanitation facilities at 9 locations

  • Community halls, causeways, water supply schemes, and other rural infrastructure projects

NHPC: Five Decades of Building India’s Green Energy Backbone

Over the last 50 years, NHPC has executed hydropower projects in some of India’s most difficult terrains and has diversified into solar, wind, and green hydrogen, emerging as a 100% Green Energy Company.

With:

  • 8,333 MW installed capacity across 30 stations

  • 14 projects (9,704 MW) under construction

NHPC continues to play a transformative role in India’s clean energy transition and supports national energy security through large-scale, innovative, and sustainable infrastructure.

 

