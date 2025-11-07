Left Menu

Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly Slash Prices of Blockbuster Weight-Loss Drugs Amid U.S. Dealings

Shares in Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly fell after announcing a price cut for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs as part of a U.S. government agreement. The reduction aims to boost future volumes despite a short-term revenue impact. Both companies anticipate long-term sales growth through increased Medicare access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:58 IST
Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly Slash Prices of Blockbuster Weight-Loss Drugs Amid U.S. Dealings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that shook the pharmaceutical industry, shares in Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly slipped following their agreement with the U.S. government to cut prices of their prominent GLP-1 weight-loss drugs. The new pricing strategy covers Novo's Wegovy and Lilly's Zepbound, significantly reducing monthly costs for government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, from a range of $500 to $1,000 down to between $149 and $350.

This arrangement also grants both companies a three-year hiatus from tariffs. Despite the expected 'low single-digit' decline in global sales next year due to the price cuts, Novo foresees considerable sales volume growth in the mid to long-term, particularly under Medicare. Echoing this sentiment, Lilly's CEO, David Ricks, highlighted a strategic boost in volume sales despite the initial revenue hit due to price reductions, offering a net price of $245 for Zepbound compared to similar diabetes treatments.

As Novo faces mounting competition from Lilly's Zepbound and similar weight-loss drugs, the market dynamics continue to evolve. Despite Novo experiencing a value slump after once dominating the European market, analysts and insiders remain optimistic. While initial price concessions are immediate, the anticipated gains in sales volume might yield longer-term financial benefits for both Novo and Lilly, pending regulatory allowances for their upcoming weight-loss pill options.

TRENDING

1
Rybakina Triumphs Over Pegula to Secure WTA Finals Title Clash

Rybakina Triumphs Over Pegula to Secure WTA Finals Title Clash

 Saudi Arabia
2
ISL Commercial Rights Bid Receives No Takers, AIFF to Deliberate Way Forward

ISL Commercial Rights Bid Receives No Takers, AIFF to Deliberate Way Forward

 India
3
CSMT Train Halt: Unions, Commuters, and Controversies Clash

CSMT Train Halt: Unions, Commuters, and Controversies Clash

 India
4
ICAI Partners with Indian Army for Real-Time UDIN Verification

ICAI Partners with Indian Army for Real-Time UDIN Verification

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025