Mumbai Airport Operations Disrupted by Technical Glitch in Delhi

Flight operations at Mumbai Airport have encountered significant disruptions following a technical glitch in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) located in Delhi, a system crucial for Air Traffic Control (ATC) flight planning. According to a statement by the airport, authorities are diligently working to rectify the issue at the earliest opportunity.

The advisory noted that airline operations may face delays, urging passengers to remain in contact with their respective airlines for the latest updates on flight statuses and revised schedules. The advisory also expressed regret for the inconvenience, appealing for passenger patience and cooperation.

In an earlier update, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) disclosed that technical teams are engaged in efforts to restore the AMSS, essential for processing ATC data. Currently, controllers are managing flight plans manually, exacerbating delays. AAI, through a social media post, assured passengers and stakeholders of their ongoing efforts to address the situation, expressing gratitude for their understanding and cooperation.

Consequently, airlines such as Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet issued alerts to their passengers about potential delays following the disruption at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. The technical issue continues to prompt delays as restoration efforts progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)