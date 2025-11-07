Delhi High Court Revokes Advocate's Bail Amid Shocking Allegations

The Delhi High Court has taken a significant step by canceling the pre-arrest bail of an advocate implicated in a sexual assault case. The revocation followed alarming evidence indicating the defendant's attempts to meddle with the judicial process.

Justice Amit Mahajan nullified the earlier decision of the Additional Sessions Judge, citing the overwhelming evidence that the accused, after initially being granted bail, allegedly contacted the complainant through intermediaries while also involving a judicial officer.

Audio recordings suggested an illicit offer of Rs 30 lakh to influence the complainant, prompting the court to call for an administrative inquiry into the actions of the judicial officer. Highlighting the principles laid down by the Supreme Court, the High Court emphasized that bail requires adherence to good conduct and mandated the accused to surrender within a week.

The court maintained that its decision is solely related to the bail issue and does not impact the ongoing trial or investigation, ensuring judicial integrity is preserved.

(With inputs from agencies.)