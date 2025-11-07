Left Menu

Ministry of Earth Sciences Triumphs in National Cleanliness and Digital Governance Campaign

The Ministry of Earth Sciences successfully achieved its targets in the SCDPM 5.0 from October 2-31, enhancing efficiency and transparency. The campaign focused on cleanliness, space management, and digital governance. Significant achievements include 71 cleanliness drives, 18,218 sq. ft. of space optimization, and Rs 88.76 lakhs revenue generation.

Union MoS (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh (File Photo/ANI).
The Ministry of Earth Sciences has achieved the goals set under the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) 5.0, conducted from October 2 to 31. According to a press release, the campaign emphasized cleanliness, space management, and digital governance, leading to notable accomplishments across its nationwide institutions and offices.

Overseen by Joint Secretary D Senthil Pandiyan, the campaign's progress was regularly updated on the SCDPM portal by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG). Daily updates on the campaign activities were shared via social media and online platforms to keep the public and stakeholders informed.

The Ministry's efforts resulted in 71 cleanliness drives and the optimization of 18,218 square feet of office space. The initiative also generated Rs 88.76 lakhs from scrap disposal, including e-waste, and addressed several pending files and governmental references. The campaign upholds the Ministry's commitment to an efficient and transparent administrative environment.

