Hyderabad Police Deport Nigerian National for Illegal Overstay

In a decisive operation, the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) has deported Johnkennedy Chukwuemeka Okoro, a Nigerian national, for illegally living in India. Known by aliases Hopy Cup and Jeksa, Okoro was detained after police, acting on credible information, verified his expired travel documents and alleged involvement in drug-related activities.

Arriving in Mumbai on a business visa in 2012, Okoro's legal status lapsed as his passport and visa expired. Investigations revealed his illegal stays in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, where he was allegedly linked to drug-peddling. During a suspicious movement in Asif Nagar, police detained Okoro, though no drugs were found on him, confirming his overstayed presence in India.

With efforts from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), the deportation reflects H-NEW's ongoing strategy of strict immigration enforcement. This year alone, 10 foreign nationals have been expelled for similar violations. Hyderabad Police have urged public vigilance against drug abuse, providing a helpline for reporting such activities.

