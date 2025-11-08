U.S. Stock Market: A Roller-Coaster Week Amid Economic Worries

The U.S. stock market wrapped up a volatile week with significant losses on Friday. Concerns over economic stability, exacerbated by the prolonged government shutdown and elevated technology stock valuations, triggered a selloff.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index bore the brunt, marking its largest weekly percentage drop since March, while the broader semiconductor index also faced its steepest decline in seven months. Investor sentiment plunged, reflecting uncertainty about the market's direction.

Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist, emphasized that the ongoing government impasse complicates economic forecasting, affecting investor confidence. Additionally, while earnings reports from the S&P 500 remained strong, external factors like trade tensions add layers of complexity to the pot.

(With inputs from agencies.)