Left Menu

European Nations Unite for $2.5 Billion Congo Rainforest Rescue

European nations, led by France, have launched a $2.5 billion conservation plan to save the Congo rainforest. This initiative, supported by several countries and organizations, aims to combat deforestation and greenhouse gas emissions, complementing Brazil's COP30 agenda focusing on global rainforest protection and climate finance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 02:22 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 02:22 IST
European Nations Unite for $2.5 Billion Congo Rainforest Rescue

In a significant move to address global deforestation, European nations have pledged $2.5 billion to protect the Congo rainforest. The plan was announced at a United Nations climate summit, where France revealed the multi-nation initiative aimed at conserving one of the earth's critical ecosystems.

The endeavor, termed 'The Belem Call for the Forests of the Congo Basin,' is spearheaded by France and Gabon with backing from Germany, Norway, Belgium, and Britain. To achieve its goals, the initiative will mobilize international funding over the next five years, supplemented by local resources from Central African countries.

While Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva champions the Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF) as a transformative climate finance model, the Congo rainforest project stands out for its collaborative international approach. The European-led coalition vows to support African nations through technology and training, aiming to eliminate deforestation in the Congo Basin by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Airlines Face Dramatic Reductions Amid Government Shutdown

U.S. Airlines Face Dramatic Reductions Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
2
Investor Jitters: Technology Turbulence and Labor Market Woes Shake U.S. Economy

Investor Jitters: Technology Turbulence and Labor Market Woes Shake U.S. Eco...

 Global
3
North Korea's Escalating Tensions: Defense Minister's Warning

North Korea's Escalating Tensions: Defense Minister's Warning

 Global
4
Dollar Dips as Global Economic Concerns Rise

Dollar Dips as Global Economic Concerns Rise

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025