European Nations Unite for $2.5 Billion Congo Rainforest Rescue

In a significant move to address global deforestation, European nations have pledged $2.5 billion to protect the Congo rainforest. The plan was announced at a United Nations climate summit, where France revealed the multi-nation initiative aimed at conserving one of the earth's critical ecosystems.

The endeavor, termed 'The Belem Call for the Forests of the Congo Basin,' is spearheaded by France and Gabon with backing from Germany, Norway, Belgium, and Britain. To achieve its goals, the initiative will mobilize international funding over the next five years, supplemented by local resources from Central African countries.

While Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva champions the Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF) as a transformative climate finance model, the Congo rainforest project stands out for its collaborative international approach. The European-led coalition vows to support African nations through technology and training, aiming to eliminate deforestation in the Congo Basin by 2030.

