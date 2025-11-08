Pfizer Ups the Ante in Metsera Bidding War Against Novo

In a strategic maneuver, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has sweetened its bid for Metsera. The increased offer represents a pivotal moment in the ongoing bidding war against rival Novo Nordisk.

This development, reported by Bloomberg News, underscores the fierce competition between the two firms as they vie for Metsera's acquisition.

Pfizer's new proposal emphasizes its determination to surpass Novo and secure the strategic deal, significantly impacting the larger pharmaceutical sector's mergers and acquisitions activity.