Left Menu

Japan to seek boosting investment with upcoming economic stimulus, Nikkei says

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to outline the plan's framework when a panel under the government's new economic strategy headquarters - a policy command centre aimed at revitalising the country's industrial base - meets on Monday, the business paper said. The upcoming stimulus package will be Takaichi's first major economic initiative since the advocate of big fiscal spending took office last month.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-11-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 15:25 IST
Japan to seek boosting investment with upcoming economic stimulus, Nikkei says
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's economic stimulus package is set to include tax cuts to spur investment focused around 17 key industries, including AI and semiconductors, and multi-year budget allocations to make policy more predictable, the Nikkei newspaper reported. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to outline the plan's framework when a panel under the government's new economic strategy headquarters - a policy command centre aimed at revitalising the country's industrial base - meets on Monday, the business paper said.

The upcoming stimulus package will be Takaichi's first major economic initiative since the advocate of big fiscal spending took office last month. Sources told Reuters in October the package was likely to exceed last year's $92 billion package and will be built around three pillars, namely measures to counter inflation, investment in growth industries, and national security.

Her government has not yet detailed a funding plan for the initiative with which it hopes to boost growth in the world's fourth-largest economy. It designated a total of 17 strategic sectors for focused investments, which also include shipbuilding, aerospace and defence.

Nikkei said the government was considering a new tax scheme that would allow companies to deduct a portion of capital investment - such as machinery and factory construction - from corporate taxes. It added the plan marked a shift from previous policies that focused on small businesses, with the new framework expected to apply regardless of company size.

Government officials could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vice President Radhakrishnan to visit Karnataka on Nov 9

Vice President Radhakrishnan to visit Karnataka on Nov 9

 India
2
Rahul Gandhi's 'dukaan' will be shut in Bihar as INDIA bloc will be wiped out in polls: Shah

Rahul Gandhi's 'dukaan' will be shut in Bihar as INDIA bloc will be wiped ou...

 India
3
CM Sukhu asks BJP leaders if they ever fought with Centre for Himachal Pradesh's rights

CM Sukhu asks BJP leaders if they ever fought with Centre for Himachal Prade...

 India
4
If Rahul is really concerned about SCs, STs, minorities, he should have made someone from these communities LoP in LS: Rajnath in Bhabua.

If Rahul is really concerned about SCs, STs, minorities, he should have made...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025