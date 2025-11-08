Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi urges Kerala govt to extend paddy procurement deadline in Wayanad

Priyanka said in her letter dated November 7.

PTI | Wayanad | Updated: 08-11-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 17:53 IST
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has requested the Kerala government to extend the deadline for paddy procurement by SupplyCo in the hill district of Wayanad, saying that the harvest cycle has been delayed due to climate change.

In a letter to State Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil, Priyanka said paddy farmers in Wayanad are ''disproportionately impacted'' by climate change and have suffered ''tremendous losses'' due to unseasonal rains, floods and other adverse events.

''Furthermore, climate change has particularly affected the harvest cycles in Wayanad,'' she said.

The Congress MP from Wayanad noted that farmers in her constituency are unable to harvest paddy crops within the procurement windows set by SupplyCo.

Giving details, Priyanka said that while the last date for procuring crop 1 paddy is December 31, farmers in Wayanad are only able to harvest it by January next year due to climate change-induced shifts in the harvest cycle.

''Similarly, while the last date of procurement for crop 2 is the end of June, Wayanad farmers are only able to harvest paddy by July,'' she said in her letter.

In view of this, she urged the state government to extend the procurement window by 45 days in Wayanad district.

''I will be extremely grateful if this legitimate demand from the farmers of Wayanad is considered. It is our duty to support the hardworking women and men toiling to bring food to our plates. They keep our rich agricultural heritage alive. I will be happy to extend any support towards this end,'' Priyanka said in her letter dated November 7.

