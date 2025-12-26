Left Menu

Adult tiger suspected of killing tribal man trapped in Kerala's Wayanad

PTI | Wayanad | Updated: 26-12-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 10:35 IST
Adult tiger suspected of killing tribal man trapped in Kerala's Wayanad
An adult tiger suspected to be behind the death of a tribal man was trapped at Vandikkadavu in this hill district on Friday, forest officials said.

The incident occurred on December 20, when a 60-year-old man was killed at Devaragattu in the Vandikkadavu area while he and his sister had entered the forest to collect firewood.

Forest officials said that after confirming the tiger's presence in the area, two cage traps were initially installed in the forest. As the animal could not be trapped, two more cages were later set up.

The tiger was trapped in one of the cages early Friday morning, an official said.

According to forest officials, the male tiger is around 14 years old and is weak and unable to hunt properly, which has forced it to stray into human settlements.

The tiger will be shifted to a forest station for a detailed health examination, officials said, adding that it is likely to be moved to a rehabilitation centre in the district where weak and ailing tigers are housed and protected.

