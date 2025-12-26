Snapshots of Service: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Wayanad Calendar Unveiled

A Wayanad-themed calendar featuring Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's public engagements was unveiled as a New Year initiative, according to party representatives.

The calendar documents Gandhi Vadra's interactions with the constituency's communities, emphasizing conservation and livelihood issues post her bypoll victory for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. The initiative, described as a visual record of her district work instead of a political campaign, was well-received.

The launch event, held in Wandoor and inaugurated by KPCC working president A P Anilkumar, MLA, was attended by several notable Congress leaders and UDF representatives.

