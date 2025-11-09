Left Menu

Rajasthan: 2 brothers electrocuted to death; locals accuse electricity dept of negligence

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-11-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 16:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two brothers were allegedly electrocuted to death in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Sunday, following which locals staged a protest, accusing the electricity department of negligence and demanding compensation for the victims' families, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Balkhandiya village under the Peeplu police station area when Ramnarayan (35) and Harlal (26) were on their way to the fields.

''The brothers were walking through a dry canal route commonly used by villagers when they stepped on a broken electric wire and were electrocuted. Both died on the spot,'' said Station House Officer (SHO) Peeplu, Devendra Singh.

Following the incident, agitated villagers placed the bodies at the site, demanding Rs 50 lakh compensation for each victim's family and a contractual government job for one dependent of each deceased.

Officials, including the local tehsildar, and the police from Peeplu and Jhirana stations, arrived at the spot to pacify the agitators.

However, residents refused to allow the bodies to be taken for a postmortem until their demands were met.

The villagers have alleged that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the electricity department, as the power lines were lying broken for several days.

