Here are some of the developments this year in climate science: WARMER, FASTER

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 18:28 IST
Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

At least two dead as Super Typhoon Fung-wong nears landfall in the Philippines

At least two people died in the Philippines as Super Typhoon Fung-wong lashed central and eastern parts of the country, with heavy rains and strong winds cutting power in large areas of the Bicol region ahead of its expected landfall in northern Luzon. More than a million people have evacuated vulnerable areas ahead Super Typhoon Fung-wong's projected landfall in Aurora province as early as Sunday night, with officials urging residents to heed evacuation orders.

Russian attacks target nuclear substations, kill seven, Ukraine says

Russia launched a barrage of drones and missiles in overnight attacks on Ukraine, targeting substations that supply two nuclear power plants and killing seven people, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday. "Russia once again targeted substations that power the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne nuclear power plants," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X.

Hungary's waiver from US sanctions on Russia energy is indefinite, minister says

Hungary said on Saturday it had obtained an indefinite waiver from U.S. sanctions to use Russian oil and gas, but a White House official reaffirmed that the exemption was for one year only. Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump imposed Ukraine-related sanctions on Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft that carried a threat of further sanctions against entities that buy oil from those firms.

Russia's Lavrov: I am ready to meet Rubio

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday that he was ready to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio but that Russia would not abandon its core conditions for ending the Ukraine war. U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to broker an end to the Ukraine war, the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two, have so far failed and he last month abruptly cancelled a planned summit with President Vladimir Putin in Budapest.

Italy urges US to unlock pay for military base workers amid shutdown

Local staff at some American military bases in Italy have not been paid due to the U.S. government shutdown and Rome is in talks with U.S. authorities to resolve the issue, the Italian foreign ministry said on Saturday. About 2,000 non-military Italian employees, mainly at Aviano Air Base and the Vicenza army base in northeast Italy, missed their October pay despite being employed under Italian work contracts, the ministry said.

Japan issues tsunami advisory for Iwate prefecture in northern Japan, NHK says

Japan issued a tsunami advisory for Iwate prefecture in the north of the country on Sunday, public broadcaster NHK said, asking residents to stay away from coastal areas. A tsunami was observed 70 km (45 miles) off the coast of Iwate Prefecture at 5:12 p.m. (0812 GMT) and was expected to reach the Pacific coastline soon, NHK said. The wave was expected to be about 1 metre (3 feet, 3 inches), it said.

As COP30 gathers, what's the latest in climate science?

With the pace of climate change speeding up, extreme weather and other impacts are taking an increasing toll on populations and environments across the globe. Here are some of the developments this year in climate science: WARMER, FASTER

Ukraine drone strike temporarily cuts utilities in Russia's Voronezh, governor says

An overnight drone attack by Ukraine temporarily disrupted power and heating supplies in the southwestern Russia city of Voronezh, a regional governor said on Sunday. The attack on Voronezh, the administrative centre of the wider Voronezh region, caused no injuries, Governor Alexander Gusev said on the Telegram messaging app.

Syria carries out pre-emptive operations against Islamic State cells

Syria has carried out nationwide pre-emptive operations targeting Islamic State cells, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry said on Saturday. Syrian security forces carried out 61 raids, with 71 people arrested and explosives and weapons seized, the spokesperson told state-run Al Ekhbariya TV.

Palestinian militants hand over body of another Gaza hostage

Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad handed over the body of a deceased hostage on Friday as part of the Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The Israeli military said in a statement on Saturday it had confirmed the body was that of Lior Rudaeff following an identification process.

