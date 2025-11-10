Left Menu

Tripura: Man strangles wife to death in Agartala, arrested

Tripura police arrested a man in Agartala for allegedly strangling his wife to death, Amtali Police Station Officer In-charge Paritosh Das said.

ANI | Updated: 10-11-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 10:11 IST
Amtali Police Station Officer In-charge Paritosh Das (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tripura police arrested a man in Agartala for allegedly strangling his wife to death, Amtali Police Station Officer In-charge Paritosh Das said. According to a police official, the body was brought to the Tripura Medical College and Dr BRAM Teaching Hospital on Sunday.

The police have registered a case after the victim's father filed a complaint. The accused will be presented in the court today. "The dead body of a woman was brought to TMC Hospital. We found that her husband had strangled her to death.

Her father filed a written complaint with the police, and a case has been filed under the relevant sections of BNS. We arrested the accused, and the interrogation is ongoing. We will produce him in the court tomorrow," the Amtali Police Station Officer-in-Charge said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

