Renewables Rise: The Decade of Energy Transformation

Over the past decade since COP21, the energy sector has seen significant shifts. While renewables and electric vehicles progress, fossil fuel use still reigns, contributing to emissions increases. Despite declines in emissions in some regions, global energy pollution, driven by rising consumption in Asia, continues to climb.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 11:32 IST
In the ten years since the landmark COP21 Paris agreement, the energy sector has experienced both growth and setbacks. Key developments have included a notable increase in renewable energy deployment and electric vehicle sales, paralleled by a persistent rise in fossil fuel use and emissions.

Fossil fuels still dominate the global energy supply, accounting for 87%. Despite the growth in renewables, which now boasts a 68% increase in use since 2015, the global fossil fuel reliance only slightly dropped from 89%. This is further complicated by regional differences in emission reduction.

Asia leads the charge with renewable growth and energy storage innovations, yet also represents a significant portion of energy emissions. The United States and Australia are notable for their advancements in battery energy storage systems, which may support future decreases in emissions as solar power utilization increases.

