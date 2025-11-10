Supreme Court Seeks Government's Response on Women's Reservation Law

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the central government following a plea from Congress leader Jaya Thakur. The plea demands the implementation of a law providing 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies without awaiting a new delimitation process.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan noted the constitutional entitlement to political and social equality, highlighting women as nearly 48% of the population, thus addressing political equality.

The plea challenges the requirement of a census and delimitation process, advocating for immediate law implementation. Following a special session of Parliament, the law, known as the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', received the President's assent on September 28, 2023.

Thakur emphasizes the urgency for enforcing the law before the 2024 general elections, signaling women's fundamental right to representation.