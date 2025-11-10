Global Markets: European Shares Surge Amid Positive Government Shutdown Developments

European shares climbed on Monday, with markets worldwide reflecting investor optimism as signs emerged that the U.S. government shutdown might soon conclude. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose by 1.1% early in the day, bouncing back from a recent three-week low.

This rebound came despite last week's setbacks, driven by tech bubble concerns and limited official U.S. data due to the 40-day federal shutdown. Market tensions eased after the U.S. Senate passed a bill to reopen the government, pending approval from the House and President Trump.

Among sector highlights, tech stocks advanced significantly by 2.1%, while Diageo's stock surged 6.6% following the announcement of Dave Lewis as its new CEO. In a notable acquisition, Northern Data's shares soared by 35% as Rumble plans to acquire the AI cloud company.