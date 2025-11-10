Left Menu

Chirag Paswan Sets Sights on Bihar 2030 MLA Candidacy

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan reveals plans to enter Bihar politics by 2030 as an MLA. Currently, fulfilling central responsibilities, he intends to focus on Bihar's development. Despite a party split in 2021, he rejoined NDA for the 2024 elections, signaling a strategic comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:18 IST
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chirag Paswan, leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), declared his intention to enter Bihar state politics by 2030, aiming for a seat in the Legislative Assembly. Paswan, currently engaged in central responsibilities, expressed plans to prioritize Bihar's development in the coming years, diverging from his late father's preference for central politics.

Amid past leadership tensions within the party, Paswan rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, achieving a notable victory. His future focus remains on boosting his party's candidates, particularly targeting improved outcomes in Bihar over the next five years.

The upcoming assembly elections in Bihar present a challenging landscape for NDA, especially in stronghold districts like East Champaran and Sitamarhi. Amid the political landscape, 122 constituencies will be contested, with significant ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet vying to maintain their influence. Paswan's strategic vision for Bihar could shape future election dynamics significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

