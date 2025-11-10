Left Menu

Farm Experts Urge Enhanced Policy Support Amid Climate Challenges

Farm experts urge the government to bolster policy support for agriculture with increased research funding amid climate change challenges. In a meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, they called for boosting farm growth, revising crop insurance, and mandating real-time reporting of agri-input sales.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:39 IST
In a crucial pre-budget consultation on Monday, farm experts urged the government to strengthen policy support for the agriculture sector. The call comes amid escalating challenges posed by climate change, with experts emphasizing the need for enhanced research funding.

Chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the meeting included contributions from over a dozen experts and industry leaders, including Agriculture Secretary Devesh Choudhary and Indian Council of Agricultural Research Director General ML Jat. Participants highlighted the urgent need to boost the growth of the farm sector beyond current levels.

Bharat Krishak Samaj Chairman Ajay Vir Jakhar noted a reduction in real-term funding for agriculture research over two decades and called for a significant increase. He proposed reconsidering crop insurance schemes and suggested implementing a law for real-time reporting of agri-input sales and imposing import duties on MSP-declared crops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

