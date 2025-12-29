Navigating Fiscal Waters: PM Modi's Pre-Budget Consultation

As the Union Budget for 2026-27 approaches, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with distinguished economists and sectoral experts on Tuesday. This strategic consultation aims to gather insights and recommendations for shaping the fiscal plan.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to deliver the budget on February 1, amidst the complexities of global geopolitical uncertainties and the recent imposition of a steep 50% tariff by the US on Indian shipments. Such challenges make the forthcoming budget crucial for India's economic positioning.

In addition to economic experts, the meeting will see participation from NITI Aayog's key figures, including Vice Chairman Suman Bery and CEO BVR Subrahmanyam. Their involvement underscores the comprehensive approach being taken to tackle impending economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)