Major Explosive Haul in Faridabad: Govt Vows Crackdown on Anti-National Forces

In a significant security operation, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir, working alongside Haryana Police, seized 360 kilograms of inflammable material, suspected to be ammonium nitrate, and recovered firearms, including an assault rifle, in Faridabad. This meticulous operation led to the arrest of two individuals, Dr. Muzammil and Aadil Rather.

The operation, hailed as a major success by Haryana Director General of Police OP Singh, underscores the robust collaboration between state police forces in tackling potential threats. Officials have been reticent to share detailed information citing the ongoing nature of the investigation, ensuring that all findings are thoroughly examined before public dissemination.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh commended the police efforts, reiterating the government's staunch commitment to eradicating anti-national elements. As security agencies continue to piece together the motives and networks involved, the operation remains active, with authorities prioritizing regional safety and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)