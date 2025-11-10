ICG Champions Maritime Safety at 23rd NMSAR Meet
The Indian Coast Guard's 23rd NMSAR Board meeting focused on bolstering maritime safety through enhanced inter-agency collaboration and technology. National SAR awards were conferred to various vessels and units. The discussion highlighted the importance of efficient SAR operations, with participation from key maritime and aviation stakeholders.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Coast Guard hosted the 23rd annual National Maritime Search and Rescue Board meeting in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, as announced by the Ministry of Defence. This crucial gathering aimed to boost inter-agency coordination and cooperation among stakeholders to reinforce India's search and rescue operations.
Key discussions at the meeting revolved around leveraging modern technology and communication systems to enhance operational efficiency and raise maritime safety standards. Awards were presented in various categories including a Merchant Vessel award to MV He Yuan Shun 89 and recognition for Government-owned SAR Unit ICG Ship Rajveer.
Director General S Paramesh, who chaired the meeting, emphasized the ICG's commitment to safeguarding lives at sea. Representatives from the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and other agencies participated, sharing best practices in interactive sessions, bolstering the collective effort to ensure secure maritime operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
