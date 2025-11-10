Mystery Surrounds Death of 21-Year-Old Influencer in Bhopal

A mysterious incident in Bhopal has raised serious questions after a 21-year-old social media influencer was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances. The police in Madhya Pradesh's capital reported the death of the woman, who was originally from Sagar district and had moved to Bhopal. Family members stated she returned to the city after the Gyaras festival, November 3, and went on a trip with her friend Qasim from Ujjain the very same day.

According to police reports, the young woman, Khushboo, was found unconscious while returning to Bhopal on November 9, and was rushed to Chirayu Hospital where she was later declared dead. Aditya Raj Singh Thakur, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Bairagarh, explained police action was initiated promptly upon receiving information about her condition, resulting in a case registration at Khajuri Sadak police station.

While a post-mortem has been completed, the investigation continues as preliminary findings suggest injury marks on the body. The woman's travel companion, Qasim, has been questioned by authorities. Meanwhile, the victim's family accuses Qasim of murder, calling for justice and appealing to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to intervene and ensure a thorough investigation.